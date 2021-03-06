Analysts Anticipate Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) will post $178.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inphi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.80 million and the lowest is $176.90 million. Inphi posted sales of $139.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year sales of $801.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $803.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $933.11 million, with estimates ranging from $888.60 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inphi.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

IPHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

IPHI opened at $150.65 on Friday. Inphi has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $182.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Inphi by 167.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Inphi by 29,500.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Inphi by 6,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Inphi in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

