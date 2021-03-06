Analysts Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. LKQ reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Several research firms have commented on LKQ. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

LKQ stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.96. 2,418,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,326. LKQ has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.67.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 22,842.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 756.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 297,193.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,097 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.