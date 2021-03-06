Analysts Anticipate Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.55) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.40). Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 208.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSTV shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $2.80. 1,131,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,030. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.42.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

