Analysts Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $795.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that RH (NYSE:RH) will announce sales of $795.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $811.30 million and the lowest is $755.00 million. RH reported sales of $664.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.64 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.67.

RH opened at $449.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $524.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after buying an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in RH by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,862,000 after purchasing an additional 382,775 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,214,000. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,488,000.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

