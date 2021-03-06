Analysts Anticipate Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.10 Million

Brokerages expect Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to announce sales of $28.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.60 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia reported sales of $23.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia will report full year sales of $106.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $108.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $107.22 million, with estimates ranging from $106.10 million to $108.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southern National Bancorp of Virginia.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $1,157,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 123,085 shares of company stock worth $1,446,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 550.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONA opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

