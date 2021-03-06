Analysts Anticipate Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zosano Pharma.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZSAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

ZSAN stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.98. Zosano Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZSAN. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Zosano Pharma by 437.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 120,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 97,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 92.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 529,997 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $734,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 12,157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

