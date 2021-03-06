Analysts Expect Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Banco Santander (Brasil) reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Banco Santander (Brasil).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 48,699 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,073,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 182,290 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,356 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 42,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.15. 1,920,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0254 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

