Analysts Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Barnes Group reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on B shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

B stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.03. The company had a trading volume of 223,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,356. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

