Analysts Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCPC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,948.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 453,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 431,341 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 39,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 68,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

TCPC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,426. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a market cap of $770.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.53%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

