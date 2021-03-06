Analysts Expect Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Chiasma posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHMA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,240,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 575,343 shares in the last quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 54.4% during the third quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,135,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chiasma by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,050,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 600,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Chiasma by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 799,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 211,230 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Chiasma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 61,895 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMA traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,904,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,963. The company has a market capitalization of $178.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

