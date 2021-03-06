Analysts Expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.22. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million.

EBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000.

NASDAQ EBC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,934. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $18.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.