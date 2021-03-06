Analysts Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.37. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Barclays upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $115,536.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $220,937.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,421.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,787,000 after purchasing an additional 665,527 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,643,000 after acquiring an additional 278,218 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,094,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,283,000 after acquiring an additional 220,090 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,121,000 after acquiring an additional 173,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 934,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 42,872 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTSI traded up $3.13 on Friday, reaching $62.09. The company had a trading volume of 562,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,263. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

