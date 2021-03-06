Analysts Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to Post -$19.97 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will post earnings of ($19.97) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($17.85) and the lowest is ($23.71). Nabors Industries reported earnings per share of ($19.86) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($72.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($87.39) to ($67.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($53.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($61.35) to ($42.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nabors Industries.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded up $12.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.75. The company had a trading volume of 268,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,621. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $127.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

