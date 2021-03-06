Analysts Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to Post -$19.97 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will post earnings of ($19.97) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($17.85) and the lowest is ($23.71). Nabors Industries reported earnings per share of ($19.86) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($72.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($87.39) to ($67.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($53.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($61.35) to ($42.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nabors Industries.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded up $12.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.75. The company had a trading volume of 268,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,621. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $127.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

Read More: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.