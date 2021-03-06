Analysts Expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded up $5.71 on Friday, reaching $182.44. 1,019,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,465. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $199.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,906,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,325,000 after buying an additional 74,286 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

