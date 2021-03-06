Analysts Expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Proto Labs reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $131.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,200. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Proto Labs by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Proto Labs by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Proto Labs by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

