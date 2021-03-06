Analysts Expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $1.12. SLM reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.07.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SLM by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SLM by 81.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $16.12. 7,481,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,373,199. SLM has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

