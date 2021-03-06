Equities analysts expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. T-Mobile US posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $9.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

TMUS traded up $6.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.68. 7,944,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,804,868. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $154.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,896 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

