Analysts Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Announce -$0.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). TG Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 63.2% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,262. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 2.28.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.