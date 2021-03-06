Analysts Expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) will announce sales of $16.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triterras’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.25 million and the lowest is $15.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triterras will report full-year sales of $56.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $56.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $116.36 million, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Triterras.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Northland Securities cut Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter worth about $1,875,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triterras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Triterras stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. Triterras has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.69.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

