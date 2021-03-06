Analyzing Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) and Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) and Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Triterras and Paya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triterras N/A 45.74% 0.89% Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03%

This table compares Triterras and Paya’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triterras N/A N/A $1.27 million N/A N/A Paya N/A N/A $4.28 million $0.18 65.44

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of Paya shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Triterras shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Paya shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Triterras and Paya, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triterras 0 2 1 0 2.33 Paya 0 0 5 0 3.00

Triterras currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 161.58%. Paya has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 33.70%. Given Triterras’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Triterras is more favorable than Paya.

Risk & Volatility

Triterras has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paya has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Triterras beats Paya on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc., though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

