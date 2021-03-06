Analyzing Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV)

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

27.1% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Suburban Propane Partners has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.32, meaning that its share price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and Integrated Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suburban Propane Partners 0 2 1 0 2.33 Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Suburban Propane Partners presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.40%. Given Suburban Propane Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Suburban Propane Partners is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and Integrated Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suburban Propane Partners $1.11 billion 0.84 $60.76 million $0.97 15.41 Integrated Ventures $450,000.00 149.04 -$1.08 million N/A N/A

Suburban Propane Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suburban Propane Partners 5.48% 14.43% 2.87% Integrated Ventures -307.24% N/A -234.92%

Summary

Suburban Propane Partners beats Integrated Ventures on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users. It offers propane primarily for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces, as a cutting gas to the industrial customers, and in other process applications; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets. The Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels segment engages in the retail distribution of fuel oil, diesel, kerosene, and gasoline to residential and commercial customers for use primarily as a source of heat in homes and buildings. The Natural Gas and Electricity segment markets natural gas and electricity to residential and commercial customers in the deregulated energy markets in New York and Pennsylvania. The All Other segment sells, installs, and services a range of home comfort equipment, including whole-house heating products, air cleaners, humidifiers, and space heaters. As of September 26, 2020, the company served approximately 1.0 million residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers through 700 locations in 41 states primarily in the east and west coast regions of the United States, as well as portions of the midwest region of the United States and Alaska. Suburban Energy Services Group LLC serves as a general partner of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 925 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.