Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the January 28th total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $1,842,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,678,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 159,918 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.
