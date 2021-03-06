Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $33.18 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,195 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 85,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,894,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $44,974,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,264,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,633,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 99,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,856,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $231.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

