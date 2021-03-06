Annapolis Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,286,000. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 5.9% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.91. 4,466,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,991. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.35. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $128.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

