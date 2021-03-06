Annapolis Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 13,812 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.83. 1,534,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,465. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $257.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

