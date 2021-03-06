Annapolis Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 35,744 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 645,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,426,000 after acquiring an additional 205,250 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.63. The company had a trading volume of 29,694,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,901,879. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

