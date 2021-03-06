Annapolis Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 9,975 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock remained flat at $$109.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,707. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.04. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

