Annapolis Financial Services LLC Invests $2.47 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,741,000 after purchasing an additional 69,458 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.91. 10,270,807 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.92.

