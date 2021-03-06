Annapolis Financial Services LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,493,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,866. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $109.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

