Annapolis Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,362 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,351 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $59.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,108.54. 2,195,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,628. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,985.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,737.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

