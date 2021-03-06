Annapolis Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 24,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,191,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,016,000 after buying an additional 163,772 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.29. The company had a trading volume of 505,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,086. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $63.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.