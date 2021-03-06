Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 87,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,647 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,450,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,352,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,753,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,150,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,759,000 after acquiring an additional 581,583 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. 11,000,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,351. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

