Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 15,449 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $6.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $385.07. 6,516,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,341,716. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

