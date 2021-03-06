Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 44,275 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.5% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782,759 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,630 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $227,122,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $170,689,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.10. 6,871,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,410. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.69. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

