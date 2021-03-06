Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 7,983 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after purchasing an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,852,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $879,120,000 after purchasing an additional 104,079 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,266,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

