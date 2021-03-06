Annapolis Financial Services LLC Takes $13.40 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,400,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.2% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $3.56 on Friday, reaching $200.75. 6,614,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664,519. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

