Anoncoin (ANC) Price Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 22.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $77,923.20 and $127.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Anoncoin has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 600.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 276.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

