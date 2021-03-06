Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. Antares Pharma reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,288.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,755.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 713,133 shares of company stock worth $3,468,268. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 254,250 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 10.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 485,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 45,120 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth $3,255,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 88,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth $595,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATRS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. 2,157,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,151. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $691.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Earnings History and Estimates for Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

