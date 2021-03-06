Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Holdings Boosted by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,463 shares during the period. Anterix accounts for 3.8% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Anterix worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 66.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 4.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 371.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.62. Anterix Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Anterix news, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $47,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Gena L. Ashe sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $42,697.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,956 shares of company stock worth $425,287 and sold 76,096 shares worth $3,080,254. Corporate insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

