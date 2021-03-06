Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,838 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of AON worth $83,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,441,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in AON by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $232.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $235.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

