Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Update

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the January 28th total of 9,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $222,601.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,733,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,476. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $579.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

