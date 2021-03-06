Aperio Group LLC Acquires 23,689 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Heritage Commerce worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTBK. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 737,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 464,115 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $3,513,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,534,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,866,000 after buying an additional 128,120 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 55,522 shares during the period. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 331,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 50,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,602.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at $605,561.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $9.89 on Friday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $592.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

