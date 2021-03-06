Aperio Group LLC Acquires 6,731 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Columbia Financial worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 252.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 52,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.33. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

