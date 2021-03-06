Aperio Group LLC Boosts Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.11% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. THB Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 148,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after buying an additional 36,687 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,676,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 12,628 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin sold 83,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $4,647,237.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Butler, Jr. bought 104,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.04 per share, for a total transaction of $6,168,853.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HY opened at $89.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day moving average is $59.27.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

