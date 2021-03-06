Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,239 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.05% of Fulton Financial worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Fulton Financial by 2,389.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,112,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,776 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

