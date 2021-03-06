Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.05% of Owens & Minor worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $965,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $443,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.72, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

