Aperio Group LLC Buys 1,103 Shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.05% of The Providence Service worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Get The Providence Service alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSC opened at $124.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,081.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Providence Service Co. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $156.30.

The Providence Service Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.