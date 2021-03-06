Aperio Group LLC Buys 2,324 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $11,462,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,259,000. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RETA has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $126.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.17 and a fifty-two week high of $195.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.84.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

