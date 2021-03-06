Aperio Group LLC Buys 4,012 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Alarm.com by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $86.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.53.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. Research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALRM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.57.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 8,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $712,907.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,268 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,111 in the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

