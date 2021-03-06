Aperio Group LLC Buys 5,420 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. WBI Investments bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 1,177 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $95,030.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,466.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,314 shares of company stock worth $347,150 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAFT opened at $83.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.60. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.45 and a 1 year high of $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.29.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.23. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 13.57%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

